The Client





Groundzero is a high-end nail spa located in Kuwait focused on offering a new beauty concept: a nail salon/bar hybrid experience.









The Objective





To develop a brand visual experience that brings Goundzero to the top of the nail spa game.









The Solution





We've managed to develop a grand brand personality through a simple and timeless approach. An elegant blend and balance of black and white sets the tone for the whole brand character. We used Old Style Bold from an 1800's Boston Type Foundry Specimen as the main framework to develop the logo.