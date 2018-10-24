



BRIEF AND OBJECTIVES





Quantum Energy Squares is a company from Santa Monica, California, with a product which is as innovative as it is special. Made from seeds and healthy natural ingredients, it incorporates the power of caffeine for those who need a kick of energy in their daily lives and exercise regimes.





The company decided that 2017 was the year for a qualitative and quantitate leap, taking on challenges such as a new brand positioning, updating and modernizing their design and brand experience, improving their visibility and impact to grow beyond their local area, and expanding at a national scale and amongst a younger demographic.





Erretres led the global rebranding project, focusing on improving their strategy and positioning, visual and verbal identity, and renovated packaging to gain visibility in the saturated North American market. They now compete successfully within said market thanks to a clear and efficient brand and product impact.