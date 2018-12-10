Fixture. — New Sudtipos font.

— About Fixture.

Fixture is our massive 72-font take on plentiful offerings of the late 19th century’s typefaces, posters and wood letterpress sundry done in the Grotesk genre. Four widths ranging from Ultra Compressed to Expanded each come in nine weights and accompanying italics. Some common sans-serif alternates, such as the a and g, are included in all the fonts.





The idea with this design was to put together a workhorse font family with enough functional flexibility to work in multiple environments, from the subtlety of magazine layout or film credits to the visual drama of billboards or packaging.



