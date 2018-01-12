Lila Theodoros
Byron Bay, Australia
Message
Message
tumble
11665
2326
57
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Formerly Genuine & Ginger, tumble was renamed, rebranded and relaunched with the aim to refine the visual brand and affirm the brand story. Based… Read More
    Formerly Genuine & Ginger, tumble was renamed, rebranded and relaunched with the aim to refine the visual brand and affirm the brand story. Based in New Mexico, USA, tumble is a small jewelry studio inspired by warm tones and simplicity of the southwest. tumble design jewelry, wall hangings and co-collaborate with some of the most talented designers to bring you apparel, paper goods, and other gift items. They are a company for good – their feet are deeply planted in the local community and they use their resources to empower & employ local women to break through generational cycles of abuse, oppression, and hardship. Read Less
    Published:

tumble

– Brand Identity

Formerly Genuine & Ginger, tumble was renamed, rebranded and relaunched with the aim to refine the visual brand and affirm the brand story. Based in New Mexico, USA, tumble is a small jewelry studio inspired by warm tones and simplicity of the southwest. tumble design jewelry, wall hangings and co-collaborate with some of the most talented designers to bring you apparel, paper goods, and other gift items. They are a company for good – their feet are deeply planted in the local community and they use their resources to empower & employ local women to break through generational cycles of abuse, oppression, and hardship.

tumble . /
A powerful word that has multiple meanings all with deeper interpretations –
The process of tumbling: delicate metal is tumbled with hard metal, making it unique, strong and beautiful.
Tumbleweed: natural beauty, always unique, goes with the flow, a wanderer, a dancer.
Tumble: an acrobatic artform of the body where strength, clarity and focus are required to create balance, flow and movement.



Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.