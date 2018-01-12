



tumble





– Brand Identity





Formerly Genuine & Ginger, tumble was renamed, rebranded and relaunched with the aim to refine the visual brand and affirm the brand story. Based in New Mexico, USA, tumble is a small jewelry studio inspired by warm tones and simplicity of the southwest. tumble design jewelry, wall han gings and co-co llaborate with some of the most talented designers to bring you apparel, paper goods, and other gift items. They are a company for good – their feet are deeply planted in the local community and they use their resources to empower & employ local women to break through generational cycles of abuse, oppression, and hardship.





tumble . /

A powerful word that has multiple meanings all with deeper interpretations –

The process of tumbling: delicate metal is tumbled with hard metal, making it unique, strong and beautiful.

Tumbleweed: natural beauty, always unique, goes with the flow, a wanderer, a dancer.

Tumble: an acrobatic artform of the body where strength, clarity and focus are required to create balance, flow and movement.











