United States of Purple

What was the inspiration for this project?





I think I am moved to just express myself around the craziness that is happening in our country. I feel like we are living in a tv drama. It is surreal. I want to create something for people to think about. I am worried that some people have stopped paying attention and I want to keep them engaged in the political process.What is your connection to Alopecia and why did you choose to raise awareness for this common disease?





The answer to this question is two fold. My CGI partner Mike Campau has daughters with Alopecia and years ago asked if we could do a personal project together to raise awareness. We just never linked up, but when I did the first round of Nothing to See I needed a bald model to fit the role for the concept. I met Jeana Turner, she became famous as the runner up on America’s Next Top Model, she has Alopecia and for me was two both striking and completely inspiring. So after Nothing to See, I felt that I wanted to continue to use my skills to amplify my voice to share my concerns about our democracy.





I think in Nothing to See the hairless human form is mannequin like and represents all of us at the very stripped down core. We are all just forms, and the mannequin has been used to represent us in so many ways. So, for Nothing to See II, I wanted to continue to use the basic human form, and I wanted to use children. So we searched for subjects with Alopecia.





How is this an extension of the Nothing to See collection?

The connection to Nothing to See can be seen both in concept and form. Conceptually it’s still my expression of frustration and my attempts to use my creative platform to continue the discussions I started with Nothing to See; to get more people thinking and talking. Getting the eyeballs on the work through social is important part of these collections. So many people use social to say look at my cool life, look at my cool trip/food/girlfriend/sunset etc. I want to say “hey, wake up. Pay attention, think, talk, discuss.” By using a striking image that is complex and simple all at the same time I can get people’s attention.



