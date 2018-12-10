Anacours - soutien scolaire -rebranding

About

Anacours rebranding, a new visual identity to underlines the brand's values. For the start of the 2018 school year, Graphéine supported the Anaco… Read More

Anacours rebranding, a new visual identity to underlines the brand's values. For the start of the 2018 school year, Graphéine supported the Anacours group, a specialist in tutoring since 1999, in the redesign of its brand identity. This evolution strengthens the visibility and readability of the Anacours franchise to enable it to stand out in the highly competitive world of tutoring. Anacours' previous visual identity lacked coherence and made several variants of the same logo coexist. Graphéine supported them in the redesign of their emblem and the creation of a new graphic guidelines. All their communication media have been completely redesigned. The new emblem "A scribe" uses the first letter of the brand name mixed with the symbol of handwriting. This choice makes it possible to enhance the brand's history and creates a stronger and more identifiable Anacours icon. We have chosen simplicity and modernity to set up a graphic design more adapted to digital. Read Less

Published: