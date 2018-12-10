Anacours - soutien scolaire -rebranding

Le nouvel emblème « A scribe » reprend la lettrine du nom de marque autour du symbole de l’écriture. Ce choix permet de revaloriser l’histoire de l’enseigne et fait naître un label Anacours plus fort et plus identifiable. Son dessin était jusqu’alors trop complexe et peu lisible. Nous avons fait le choix de la simplicité et de la modernité pour mettre en place un graphisme plus adapté au digital. Ce nouveau logotype met en exergue les valeurs adoptées par la marque depuis son lancement : confiance, proximité et qualité.
Le bloc typographique a aussi été retravaillé afin d’accorder plus de stabilité et d’horizontalité au logotype. L’identité visuelle se décline en versions verticale et horizontale. Cette flexibilité permet à l’identité visuelle de s’adapter aussi bien au supports imprimés que numériques.
_
The new emblem "A scribe" uses the first letter of the brand name mixed with the symbol of handwriting. This choice makes it possible to enhance the brand's history and creates a stronger and more identifiable Anacours icon. Until then, its design had been too complex and difficult to read. We have chosen simplicity and modernity to set up a graphic design more adapted to digital. This new logo highlights the values adopted by the brand since its launch: trust, proximity and quality.
The wordmark has also been redesigned to give more stability and horizontality to the logo.
The visual identity is available in vertical and horizontal versions. This flexibility allows the visual identity to be adapted to both printed and digital media.