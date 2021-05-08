Log In
Little Human Beings 2019
Clara Encinas
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/5/2021
I put together some of the small drawings and paintings created over the year. Many girls and graphite.
I think I will try to add more colour (and some objetcs) for next year. Hope you like them!
INSTAGRAM
•
ETSY SHOP
Little Human Beings 2019
Published:
October 8th 2018
Clara Encinas
Owner
Clara Encinas
Spain
Little Human Beings 2019
Published:
October 8th 2018
Tools
Graphite
Paper
Coloured Pencils
Creative Fields
Drawing
Fine Arts
Illustration
characters
coloured pencils
Drawing
graphite
ILLUSTRATION
sketchbook
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
