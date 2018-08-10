Futura .
Mexico City, Mexico
Grupo GW
Grupo GW is a company dedicated to strategy, construction and real estate development, located in the Yucatan Peninsula.

As a main inspiration, we seek to reinterpret the aesthetics used in newspapers, both for the editorial design and for other elements of the brand, but in a more functional and striking way. The use of different typographies is unified in a balanced but dynamic way. The typography of the logo denotes strength and modernity, is friendly and inspires confidence and solidity.

In addition, we used macro photographs of different aspects of nature. These represent Grupo GW's passion for the details and care they have in each of their real estate projects.

Grupo GW, building a new lifestyle.
_

Photos: Rodrigo Chapa
