Sveta Dorosheva
Rehovot, Israel
Message
Message
Life in Shanghai (brush drawings) PART II
3080
416
15
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Series of drawings 'Street Life in Shanghai', part 2
Chinese ink, brush on rice paper
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.