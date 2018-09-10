Sveta Dorosheva
Rehovot, Israel
Life in Shanghai (brush drawings)
    Brush drawings of street life in Shanghai
    Published:
Series of drawings 'Street Life in Shanghai'
Chinese ink, brush on rice paper
Thank You!
