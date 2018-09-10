Discover
Sveta Dorosheva
Rehovot, Israel
Life in Shanghai (brush drawings)
Drawing
,
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
10/9/2018
Ink
Brushes
Rice Paper
Sveta Dorosheva
Rehovot, Israel
Life in Shanghai (brush drawings)
Drawing
,
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
10/9/2018
Tools Used
Tools
Ink
Brushes
Rice Paper
About
About
Brush drawings of street life in Shanghai
Published:
Series of drawings 'Street Life in Shanghai'
Chinese ink, brush on rice paper
Thank You!
Sveta Dorosheva
Rehovot, Israel
Life in Shanghai (brush drawings) PART II
by:
Sveta Dorosheva
Drawing
100
268
Horoscope illustrations for 'Baku" magazine, 2018
by:
Sveta Dorosheva
Illustration
161
851
Anne Frank (Little People Big Dreams series)
by:
Sveta Dorosheva
Illustration
223
974
Editorial illustrations for 'Baku" magazine
by:
Sveta Dorosheva
Illustration
240
1392
Tarot cards for Halsey's HFK
by:
Sveta Dorosheva
Illustration
439
4046
Comments
Basic Description
Brush drawings of street life in Shanghai
Published:
Credits
Sveta Dorosheva
Rehovot, Israel
Tags
shanghai
people
Far East
china
tradition
contrast
brush drawing
ink drawing
street life
everyday
Tools Used
Ink
Brushes
Rice Paper
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
