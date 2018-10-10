











The logo is composed with the Retiro font, elegant didona of spanish airs that perfectly communicates the origin and the select character of the products. in contrast, as a secondary font it is used a monospaced that brings freshness and a contemporary air.







The palette of colors is sober and elegant and seeks to convey the gourmet nature of the project and, in turn, enhance the prominence of the typography where only the red color present in the lines of the graphics stands out above all else.







The set forms a distinctive and faithful identity to a project proud of its origin, but that flees from the clichés and declares itself in love with the product that selects and commercializes.





















