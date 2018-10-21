Adamo - Hammocks

About

Packaging and identity case for Adamo, a delightful family-oriented company designing and manufacturing hammocks and other accessories for babies and young children. The visuals of the packaging consist of simple splatters and brush lines, similar to children's doodles and drawings. An all lowercase logotype is combined with a stork emblem, giving it a playful, humane touch. High quality recyclable materials and the use rose foil emphasise the exclusivity and exceptional quality of the product. Collateral Photography: Ilka Olajos Campaign Photography: Pinewood Weddings Project manager: Inez Priger Read Less

