Multiple Owners
József G Kiss Budapest, Hungary
Classmate Studio Budapest, Hungary
Lili Köves Budapest, Hungary
Attila Ács Budapest, Hungary
Fruzsina Fölföldi Budapest, Hungary
Adamo - Hammocks
2168
411
18
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Packaging and identity case for Adamo, a delightful family-oriented company designing and manufacturing hammocks and other accessories for babies… Read More
    Packaging and identity case for Adamo, a delightful family-oriented company designing and manufacturing hammocks and other accessories for babies and young children. The visuals of the packaging consist of simple splatters and brush lines, similar to children's doodles and drawings. An all lowercase logotype is combined with a stork emblem, giving it a playful, humane touch. High quality recyclable materials and the use rose foil emphasise the exclusivity and exceptional quality of the product. Collateral Photography: Ilka Olajos Campaign Photography: Pinewood Weddings Project manager: Inez Priger Read Less
    Published:

Packaging and identity case for Adamo, a delightful family-oriented company designing and manufacturing hammocks and other accessories for babies and young children. The visuals of the packaging consist of simple splatters and brush lines, similar to children's doodles and drawings. An all lowercase logotype is combined with a stork emblem, giving it a playful, humane touch. High quality recyclable materials and the use of rose foil emphasises the exclusivity and exceptional quality of the product.

Collateral Photography:
Ilka Olajos

Campaign Photography:
Pinewood Weddings

Project manager:
Inez Priger

Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.