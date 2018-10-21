Adamo - Hammocks

Packaging and identity case for Adamo, a delightful family-oriented company designing and manufacturing hammocks and other accessories for babies and young children. The visuals of the packaging consist of simple splatters and brush lines, similar to children's doodles and drawings. An all lowercase logotype is combined with a stork emblem, giving it a playful, humane touch. High quality recyclable materials and the use of rose foil emphasises the exclusivity and exceptional quality of the product.
Collateral Photography:
Ilka Olajos
Campaign Photography:
Pinewood Weddings
Project manager:
Inez Priger
Thank You!