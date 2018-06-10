Sabadì — Gli Affinati

The First Chocolate Ageing Cellar





From the first chocolate cellar of its kind, Sabadì offers a chocolate “scented” through a natural process.

Thanks to its fat component, cocoa spontaneously absorbs the aromatic notes which surround it

and maintains them over time. Chocolate scented with 7 elements for the production of unique chocolates

in limited editions: tobacco, tea, flowers, herbs, spices, resins, and barrique casks.





The motto “less is more” perfectly embodies the sleek and elegant design we created for Gli Affinati,

the latest revolutionary product by chocolate visionary Sabadì.

We designed a series of cards, inspired by botanic illustrations, a petite tin chest and the simplest label:

the copper hot foil typography describes the product, while in the dedicated blank space,

the specific taste is written by hand at the moment, just for you.

Voilà!





