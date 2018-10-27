Concertgebouw Brugge - branding

About

Ever since Concertgebouw Brugge’s recognition as an official Flemish Institute of Art in 2015, there has been a pressing need for a radical update to its brand. The title bestowed on it boosted its role as the cultural centre’s ambassador, which also brought a whole new set of challenges and responsibilities along with it. Cultivating its international image, providing promising young artists with a platform and diversifying the visitor base are just a few examples of what lie on the road ahead. We've stepped in to take care of the rebranding, also acquiring the distinguished title of long-term partner in communications in the process. Read Less

