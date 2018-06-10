About

Nomad is a sports chalk brand in Philippines that imbues you with the grip strength of ten gorillas. The visual approach we took with this brand … Read More

Nomad is a sports chalk brand in Philippines that imbues you with the grip strength of ten gorillas. The visual approach we took with this brand is inspired by vintage typeface combinations, using varied bold and playful fonts for impact. We decided to use a stony texture in a black and white color scheme to reflect the mineral nature of the product, with primary color accents for each variation. We had a lot of fun with this project, but remember: with great powder comes great responsibility. Tasks: Naming, brand identity, auxiliary graphics and packaging for powder, block and chunkey. Read Less

Published: