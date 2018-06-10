HEAVY .
Guadalajara, Mexico
Message
Message
Nomad
1474
307
20
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Lightroom

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Nomad is a sports chalk brand in Philippines that imbues you with the grip strength of ten gorillas. The visual approach we took with this brand … Read More
    Nomad is a sports chalk brand in Philippines that imbues you with the grip strength of ten gorillas. The visual approach we took with this brand is inspired by vintage typeface combinations, using varied bold and playful fonts for impact. We decided to use a stony texture in a black and white color scheme to reflect the mineral nature of the product, with primary color accents for each variation. We had a lot of fun with this project, but remember: with great powder comes great responsibility. Tasks: Naming, brand identity, auxiliary graphics and packaging for powder, block and chunkey. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.