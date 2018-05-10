About

I travelled to Peru in July 2018 with the intention of continuing my Lux Noctis project at Pastoruri, one of the few glaciers that still exist at the tropics in the Cordillera Blanca at 17,000ft. This glacier is receding at a shocking rate due to climate change and as a result there has been a huge drop in tourism and an impact on the local community. Lux Noctis, my larger project, is about presenting familiar sights in a new and unfamiliar light, renewing your sense of seeing and the experience of discovery. With this series, I felt like this was an attempt to document and preserve the memory of a landscape in peril which may not exist in a decade. Read Less

