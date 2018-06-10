MORPHINE Motion Graphics
Montevideo, Uruguay
McDonald's Monopoly
    Project developed for McDonald's Australia which consisted on creating the art, illustrations and animations for the Monopoly App. The project in… Read More
    Project developed for McDonald's Australia which consisted on creating the art, illustrations and animations for the Monopoly App. The project included the design of the board, game assets, icons, characters for the game, character animations, as well as the intro animations for the game. - CREDITS Agency: VML Australia. Sound & Music: VML Australia. Animation & Art Direction: Morphine. Read Less
CLIENT
McDonald's & Hasbro.

AGENCY
VML Australia.

ART, ILLUSTRATIONS & ANIMATIONS
Morphine Motion Graphics.

© 2018, Morphine Motion Graphics.





