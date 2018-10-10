



Twiggie & Rose is a truly natural, organic & high-performance skincare, handcrafted in small batches, in Los Angeles, California. Effectively blended with nutrient-rich and anti-inflammatory oils, this facial oil is formulated to accelerate cellular turnover and clarify the skin, delivering intense hydration and defend against free radical harm.





Such a unique oil blend needed a sophisticated identity and packaging that would portrait the finesse and care considered in the rich oils. We created a bespoke serif with warm feminine highlights with high legibility. A unique box brings tactile finishes with subtle touches of rose gold foil.





All items in the stationery were considered to maximum attention to detail.







