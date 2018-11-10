Baba is a French Mediterranean restaurant in Paris. We created the identity, illustrations and menus. We drew a custom font
Baba as a new wave cuisine,
that we talk about and sometimes
eat with our hands. “Baba” means
both the patriarch, the grandmother or the butt. Baba sings, Baba
