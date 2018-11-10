Violaine & Jeremy
Paris, France
Baba
    Baba is a French Mediterranean restaurant in Paris. We created the identity, illustrations and menus. We drew a custom font for Baba’s identity. … Read More
    Baba is a French Mediterranean restaurant in Paris. We created the identity, illustrations and menus. We drew a custom font for Baba’s identity. Baba as a new wave cuisine, that we talk about and sometimes eat with our hands. “Baba” means both the patriarch, the grandmother or the butt. Baba sings, Baba is generous, Baba is family. Read Less
