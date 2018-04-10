*
Perrier: 
The Extraordinaire Gifs
'18
*
One more time, we have had the pleasure to work with my friends of MazarineYouToYou and build a Director's Cut about three extraordinaire gifs for Perrier, the most exquisite, unique & fancy sparkling water on France.
*
*
Credits:

Client:
Perrier

Agency: 
Mazarine YouToYou
*
Direction & CG Production:
Playful

Creative, Art Direction & Montage:
Pablo Alfieri

CG Artists:
Sebastian Morales & Pablo Alfieri

VFX Artist & CG Animators:
Damian Stricker & Matias Furno

Director's Cut Editing & Montage: 
Pablo Alfieri

*
Sound Design:
Cypheraudio

*
*
