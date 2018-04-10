*
Perrier:
The Extraordinaire Gifs
'18
*
One more time, we have had the pleasure to work with my friends of MazarineYouToYou and build a Director's Cut about three extraordinaire gifs for Perrier, the most exquisite, unique & fancy sparkling water on France.
*
Thanks for watch!
*
Credits:
Client:
Perrier
Agency:
Mazarine YouToYou
*
Direction & CG Production:
Playful
Creative, Art Direction & Montage:
Pablo Alfieri
CG Artists:
Sebastian Morales & Pablo Alfieri
VFX Artist & CG Animators:
Damian Stricker & Matias Furno
Director's Cut Editing & Montage:
Pablo Alfieri
*
Sound Design:
Cypheraudio
*
Thanks! Merci! Gracias!
*
Thank You!