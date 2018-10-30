Marija Tiurina
Coffee Characters!
Hey guys! It's the beginning of the cold season. And that means coffee tastes even more delish
than it does during the rest of the year. I was initially planning to get this project done in time 
for International Coffee day but missed the deadline by a lot and kind of just got carried away.
Also, every day is a coffee day for me, really (here's one of many photos of me and the hot stuff).

The characters were a lot of fun to make!
I could continue illustrating all types of hot beverages, of course,
but a line had to be drawn somewhere. Enjoy!

I’ve attempted a Bored Panda post, too - if you could give it a lil’ upvote that would be very helpful 😇
https://www.boredpanda.com/i-created-little-characters-inspired-by-types-of-coffee/
Thank You!
