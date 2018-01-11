–

KNOT HOME is an online store offering contemporary Persian rugs sold directly from the manufacturers, shipped worldwide. The store is run by a family-owned business from Esfahan, with a history of more than 100 years in the rug business. The style of the rugs can be described as minimalistic, classic and timeless. By working with talented, young designers they are creating fresh and new patterns for the interior and spaces of today's modern society.





The logo reflects the products in all its simplicity, giving associations to the weaving technique of this craftsmanship, while the stylistic pattern gives a hint of the culture and authenticity of this family legacy.



