Gosia Herba
Wrocław, Poland
Message
Message
About Cats
2213
549
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    This is a set of illustrations for the book "About Cats" which contains 6 short stories by Polish authors. Copyrights of all pictures published o… Read More
    This is a set of illustrations for the book "About Cats" which contains 6 short stories by Polish authors. Copyrights of all pictures published on this website are reserved by Gosia Herba. No material published here can be copied, reproduced, posted, used in any way without my written permission. © Gosia Herba Read Less
    Published:
Hi!
I'm happy to show you my another project:
a set of illustrations for the book "About Cats" containing six short stories written by Polish authors: Stefan Chwin, Olga Drenda, Piotr Paziński, Małgorzata Rejmer, Piotr Siemion, Paweł Sołtys. 
Published by Wydawnictwo Czarne. 
© GOSIA HERBA 2018
Check me on FACEBOOK / ETSY SHOP / TUMBLR / INSTAGRAM
www.gosiaherba.pl
Please be fair and respect the copyrights! 
xoxo
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.