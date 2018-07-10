Hi!
I'm happy to show you my another project:
a set of illustrations for the book "About Cats" containing six short stories written by Polish authors: Stefan Chwin, Olga Drenda, Piotr Paziński, Małgorzata Rejmer, Piotr Siemion, Paweł Sołtys.
Published by Wydawnictwo Czarne.
© GOSIA HERBA 2018
