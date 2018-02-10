THE FIRST JOURNEY

Published by Scholastic Asia in 2017
Authors and Illustrators : Phung Nguyen Quang and Huynh Kim Lien

During the Mekong Delta's floating season,when the great river overflows, An and others like him must brave the floods to attend school. When An sets out on his own for the first time, he faces heavy rain and the mysteries of the dark Melaleuca swamp. But although strange dangers lurk in the water, An takes comfort in knowing that his friends are waiting for him at the end of his first journey alone. 

The First Journey has won the Scholastic Picture Book Award 2015, Singapore Book Award 2018 in Best Children's Picture Book. 

TRAILER
photo by Huy Hoang
You can order the English version of the book here 
Vietnamese version here

Thank you very much!
Thank You!
Add to Collection
A LOVE STORY FROM SAO RI
A LOVE STORY FROM SAO RI
Multiple Owners
by: Phung Nguyen Quang
by: KAA Illustration
104 563
Little Gods of the forest
Little Gods of the forest
Multiple Owners
by: Killien Huynh
by: KAA Illustration
3626 30000
Featured On: 8/3/2018
Year of the Rooster - Vietnam
Year of the Rooster - Vietnam
Multiple Owners
by: KAA Illustration
by: Lan Bym
by: Phuong Nguyen
by: Rong Pham
by: Ti Animalia
by: Trang Khoa
by: Mr. Sith
by: Khang Trần
by: Estince .
by: Ngan Nguyen
by: Phan Anh
by: Trung Nguyen
by: Tú Bùi
by: W.illus Illustration
by: Bảo Huyên Lê
by: Dat Trong Do
by: Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ (Cậu bé Thỏ)
by: Tran Thuy My
by: Luong Doo
by: Tomato Nguyen
by: Chè ~
by: Si Tran
by: Mr Phan
by: Wazza Pink
by: Bao Luu
by: Alex Dang
by: Noh .A
by: Tran Minh Huy
by: Đốm Đốm
by: Anh Le
by: Nguyễn Thành Vũ
by: Anh Trâm
by: TRONGTRAN DESIGN88
by: X.Lan X.Lan
by: tommy nguyen
by: Ky Huynh
by: Xuan Phan
by: ZUMMAZ Creative
by: Phung Nguyen Quang
by: JIMMI TUAN
by: Killien Huynh
by: Thuỳ An
by: Linh Ichigo
by: Ming Ruan
by: Viet Nam Nguyen
by: Pham Quang Phuc
2339 32435
Ve Ve Hat Boi
Ve Ve Hat Boi
Multiple Owners
by: Killien Huynh
by: KAA Illustration
by: Phung Nguyen Quang
by: Cao Le Dieu Phuc
by: Nguyễn Thành Vũ
by: Bao Luu
by: Mr. Sith
by: Noh .A
by: Dat Trong Do
by: W.illus Illustration
by: Tú Bùi
by: Dac Trung Tran
by: Tuan Anh Vu
by: Klbc Thu Phan
by: Thanh Đỗ
by: Phuong Nguyen
by: Tín Trần
by: Tomato Nguyen
by: Pham Quang Phuc
by: Mien Phan
by: Diễm Nguyễn
by: Alex Dang
by: Anh Trâm
by: Bảo Huyên Lê
by: Phuong Thuy Tran
by: Lá Studio
by: Vuon Illustration
by: Rong Pham
by: Le Thu
by: Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ (Cậu bé Thỏ)
by: Vinh Nguyen
by: Khoa Le
by: Hopoo Vo
959 8943
LES VOYAGES DE GULLIVER
LES VOYAGES DE GULLIVER
Multiple Owners
by: KAA Illustration
by: Phung Nguyen Quang
by: Killien Huynh
448 4387
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.