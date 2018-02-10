THE FIRST JOURNEY





Published by Scholastic Asia in 2017

Authors and Illustrators : Phung Nguyen Quang and Huynh Kim Lien





During the Mekong Delta's floating season,when the great river overflows, An and others like him must brave the floods to attend school. When An sets out on his own for the first time, he faces heavy rain and the mysteries of the dark Melaleuca swamp. But although strange dangers lurk in the water, An takes comfort in knowing that his friends are waiting for him at the end of his first journey alone.





The First Journey has won the Scholastic Picture Book Award 2015, Singapore Book Award 2018 in Best Children's Picture Book.





