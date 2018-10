About

IN THE CITY, the population is very dense and it can be suffocating to the point where you need to take a moment to take a step back from it all. PANORAMIC MOMENT is a mobile app that offers members a rooftop camping experience, where you follow an urban exploration expedition, as suggested by the community. THE EXPERIENCE will allow you to fully immerse yourself in the environment by encouraging you to be aware of the sounds, lights, wildlife, flora, architecture and the many beauties of the urban environment which we don’t usually pay attention to. Read Less

