moodley brand identity
Vienna, Austria
Message
Message
Gastein - Branding
3555
435
27
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
G A S T E I N

The vitalizing valley

All good things come in threes. In the valley of Gastein that's no different: Dorfgastein, Bad Hofgastein und Bad Gastein – three places, independent and each with its own character and charme. moodley integrated the contrast between individuality and unity in the new Brand Positioning and Corporate Design.
C R E D I T S
Client: Gasteinertal Tourismus GmbH
Brand Consulting: Lisa Haller
Creative Director: Mike Fuisz
Art Director:  Wolfgang Niederl
Logo Bad Gastein: Alex Kellas
Graphic Design: Martina Kogler
Project Management: Lisa Haller
Photography: Michael Königshofer, Stefan Leitner
Copywriting: Sabrina Luttenberger, Matthias Alber, Thomas Pokorn
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.