Creatures 3

Compilation of recent personal illustrations about creatures and beasts.
MMXVIII
2018
Digital, 6725 x 9220 pixels
The interpretation of the Chinese New Year 2018 symbol — the Yellow Earth Dog.
Wyvern
2018
Digital, 6500 x 7516 pixels
Feathered wyvern, a legendary winged two-footed dragon.
xxx
2018
Digital, 6822 x 8920 pixels
The interpretation of the heraldic elements of Amsterdam: lion guardians and three Saint Andrew's Crosses.
Poloz
2018
Digital, 5578 x 6864
The great feathered serpent. The interpretation of the legendary Poloz from a folk tale (the so-called skaz) of the Ural region of Siberia collected and reworked by Pavel Bazhov.
