Creatures 3
Compilation of recent personal illustrations about creatures and beasts.

MMXVIII
2018

Digital, 6725 x 9220 pixels

The interpretation of the Chinese New Year 2018 symbol — the Yellow Earth Dog.
Wyvern
2018

Digital, 6500 x 7516 pixels

Feathered wyvern, a legendary winged two-footed dragon.
xxx
2018

Digital, 6822 x 8920 pixels

The interpretation of the heraldic elements of Amsterdam: lion guardians and three Saint Andrew's Crosses.
Poloz
2018

Digital, 5578 x 6864

The great feathered serpent. The interpretation of the legendary Poloz from a folk tale (the so-called skaz) of the Ural region of Siberia collected and reworked by Pavel Bazhov.

