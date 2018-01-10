Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Multiple Owners
Evgeny Polukhin
Barnaul, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Elena Searcy
Irvine, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Office wall art 2
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
1422
286
31
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
10/1/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Multiple Owners
Evgeny Polukhin
Barnaul, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Elena Searcy
Irvine, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Office wall art 2
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
1422
286
31
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
10/1/2018
Add to Collection
Wall art for a gaming company (continued)
The task was to create a cohesive art pieces of the video game world where characters from various games come to life together in an office space.
First part
You can see more illustrations from this office
here
.
Thank you!
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Add to Collection
Copy link
Multiple Owners
Evgeny Polukhin
Barnaul, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Elena Searcy
Irvine, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Vote Blitz
by:
Evgeny Polukhin
Character Design
339
1403
Blockchain Heroes
by:
Evgeny Polukhin
Character Design
452
1511
Odyn
by:
Evgeny Polukhin
Character Design
1108
6057
Featured On:
6/16/2018
Heroes and Mercenaries
by:
Evgeny Polukhin
Character Design
1191
6914
Featured On:
4/25/2018
Characters
by:
Evgeny Polukhin
Character Design
2814
25283
Featured On:
2/15/2018
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Evgeny Polukhin
Barnaul, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Elena Searcy
Irvine, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.