2018 Brand New Conference Identity

A cloth tote bag didn’t seem right this year as they are too floppy in contrast with concrete. We found some sturdy gray paper bags that, when filled with goodies, looked like a block of concrete — with some imagination, sure. We thought it would be a good break from our past approaches to print the full schedule of the conference on the bags. Not the most useful schedule but we thought the typographic texture was rather cool (and the schedule was on the program as well so it wasn’t like it was the only place to see it).