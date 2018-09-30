Felix Hernandez Dreamphography
Cancún, Mexico
Star Wars "Toys"
2216
470
20
    Adobe Photoshop

    Star Wars "Toys" Photography at the studio using Star Wars Toys. Practical effects and practical lighting (on camera) plus digital enhancement in Photoshop. 3 studio lights setup with gels plus laser wire.
Star Wars "Toys"
Photography at the studio using Star Wars Toys. Practical effects and practical lighting (on camera) plus digital enhancement in Photoshop. 3 studio lights setup with gels plus laser wire.
