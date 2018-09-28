Verdes NYC
New York, NY, USA
Message
Message
Today in New York
1055
102
7
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Today in New York is a week long pop-up on Canal St. that offers a new kind of souvenir for New York City – a memento that is as specific and uni… Read More
    Today in New York is a week long pop-up on Canal St. that offers a new kind of souvenir for New York City – a memento that is as specific and unique as everyone’s NYC experience. Today in New York is a prompt: our attempt at offering tourists a way to create a commemorative totem of not just New York, but their relationship to it. https://tinypopup.shop/ https://www.instagram.com/tinypopup/ https://www.flickr.com/photos/tinypopup/albums Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.