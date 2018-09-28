About

Today in New York is a week long pop-up on Canal St. that offers a new kind of souvenir for New York City – a memento that is as specific and uni… Read More

Today in New York is a week long pop-up on Canal St. that offers a new kind of souvenir for New York City – a memento that is as specific and unique as everyone’s NYC experience. Today in New York is a prompt: our attempt at offering tourists a way to create a commemorative totem of not just New York, but their relationship to it. https://tinypopup.shop/ https://www.instagram.com/tinypopup/ https://www.flickr.com/photos/tinypopup/albums Read Less

Published: