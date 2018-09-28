Mᴧuco Sosᴧ
Madrid, Spain
EXPEDIA Illustrations
2247
302
25
  Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    Commission from Expedia to develop a series of illustrations for his Partner Solution Area. The explanatory illustrations are focused on the comp… Read More
    Commission from Expedia to develop a series of illustrations for his Partner Solution Area. The explanatory illustrations are focused on the company services. The goal was to ellaborate a flexible style to apply in many different ways. Read Less
Check the Partner Solution website.


Follow the flow:

FB     -     INS     -     WWW     -     DRB
Thank You!
