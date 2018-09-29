Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
NastPlas ™
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
LIGNUM
Digital Art
,
Art Direction
,
Creative Direction
,
1273
497
4
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
9/29/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
NastPlas ™
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
LIGNUM
Digital Art
,
Art Direction
,
Creative Direction
,
1273
497
4
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
9/29/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
LIGNUM is the result of the research, adaptation, creative work, and experimentation about cubism , architecture and anatomy creating different p…
Read More
LIGNUM is the result of the research, adaptation, creative work, and experimentation about cubism , architecture and anatomy creating different pieces that converge in 3d sculptures.
Read Less
Published:
LIGNUM
is the result of the research, adaptation, creative work, and experimentation about cubism , architecture and anatomy creating different pieces that converge in 3d sculptures.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
NastPlas ™
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Tempo
by:
NastPlas ™
Digital Art
1156
9919
Featured On:
9/10/2018
Social Luggage
by:
NastPlas ™
Creative Direction
1252
3899
Botanique
by:
NastPlas ™
Art Direction
1663
22997
Featured On:
7/7/2018
CACTA
by:
NastPlas ™
Art Direction
1880
22222
Featured On:
6/6/2018
Dolly Shot
by:
NastPlas ™
Digital Art
857
5224
Featured On:
5/16/2018
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
LIGNUM is the result of the research, adaptation, creative work, and experimentation about cubism , architecture and anatomy creating different pieces that converge in 3d sculptures.
Published:
Credits
NastPlas ™
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
architecture
cubism
anatomy
art
contemporary
design
sculpture
3D
materials
geometric
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.