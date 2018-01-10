In The World of Tiny Lives is the first exhibition of my illustration and macro photography work, focusing on insects and arthropods

living in the countryside of Slovenia, exhibited in Velenje Cultural Center in September 2018 as a part of the biggest festival for kids here, called Pikin Festival, dedicated to and celebrating the message of Astrid Lindgren`s Pippi Longstocking. I have been inspired by butterflies, bugs, spiders, bees... since I was a kid and I really wanted to make a project dedicated to them, especially after seeing more and more articles about the dramatic decline of insects in the modern world.