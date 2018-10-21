EDO BALL — SEASON THREE

江戸球





“Edo” (“江戸”), the former name for modern-day Tokyo, and “Ball” (球) are the names I’ve chosen to represent my two passions, basketball and Japanese art. The third season of Edo Ball is a melting pot of culture and people, east and west all wrapped into a series of 10 new artworks. Each artwork in the new season has an expanded story behind it and draws inspiration from Japanese mythology, players’ nicknames and basketball pop culture and lore.





To many the game of basketball is more than just a sport. It’s a movement, a culture and an art form in itself. To me, the richness of the game represents the world and its people perfectly. Players from all backgrounds, social classes and countries come together for the game and put everything aside to share a singular focus, to commune for forty-eight minutes at a time on the court.



