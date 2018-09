Women and children are disproportionally impacted by disasters. Yet in times of crisis, women’s leadership regularly goes unrecognised and their voices unheard. This is despite the fact that women are often the first to take action in rebuilding communities and creating lasting change.





For 40 years, ActionAid has been working for women’s rights from the grassroots up. Seeing the potential for smarter crisis response, they set out to launch the first global fund directly supporting women-led emergency preparedness and response.