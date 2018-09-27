Leonardoworx LWX
Florence, Italy
Message
Message
ROOMS
2856
302
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
ROOMS
This is a personal project
where i researched and developed imaginary playful rooms full of typographic characters.
As i moved in a new House/studio,
i'd like to celebrate this event with a nice vibing artwork series :)
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.