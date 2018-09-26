Kilian Schönberger
Cologne, Germany
The Secret Beauty Of Trees
Autmn Magic. In the Northern Hemisphere autumn is round the corner. Time to celebrate the beauty of broadleaf trees. Those scenes were captured in Central Europe. The eccentric shapes of trunks and branches are a sign that in these forests cattle was tended to be fatten with acorns and beechnuts. Due to the century-long grazing the trunks and roots were damaged by the animals' hooves and so the unusual growth occurred.


