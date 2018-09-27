Vasty
Barcelona, Spain
S.Bernardo Art Series
Acqua San Bernardo organice a monthly feature called “S.Bernardo Art Series”, art directed by Didier Falzone, which an artist gives his interpretation of a theme linked to water. This was a great opportunity which much freedom, to create a series of 6 images; the concept was inspired and as a small tribute of the Memphis movement; creating a little still life world, full of patterns around geometric elements, backgrounds, playing with abstract shapes and both with a colourful palette and a B&W pallette, trying to coexist harmoniously with the S.Bernardo’s new bottle.

Art direction, still life design & PH: Mariano Pagella
Client: Acqua San Bernardo
Art director: Didier Falzone
2018


