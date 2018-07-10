Exploring a vast classical music catalogue via a unique and simplistic app



Alpha Play was developed by the creators of Alpha Classics and 10 other reputed labels. It’s an easy to use platform that brings classical music from independent labels straight to music lovers all over the world. As a major player in independent international production, Alpha Play offers one of the largest varieties in early classical music and contemporary music.







The visual design of the app intends to accentuate the rich content, whilst differentiating the app from its competitors. A unique and visually coherent infrastructure was designed for the application that enables users to search, browse and discover music throughout their extensive catalogues or via their constantly updated thematic playlists.





We created a simplistic yet functional browsing experience, that enables users to navigate the application in an easy and logical way. The importance lied in helping the user find what they are looking for with the fewest taps / engagements possible.









