As the glaciers in Iceland melt, ice blue water veins their way across black volcanic sand, creating most peculiar patterns in the landscape. Those scenes have an element of duality – it is hard to tell whether a picture was taken from a macro perspective or from a small airplane around 3000 feet in the air. Read Less

