Steve Simpson
Dublin, Ireland
Pirate toy collection
Collection of toy projects
Mainly pirate themed projects done for my favourite French client, Djeco.
Gnomus and Ze Cage
The fierce Gnomus comes with a dreaded cage! 
He is one of the Djeco Pirate Arty Toys, and he wants his treasure so beware his cage! 
The brutish figure comes with a fearsome skull staff and strong cage!
available to buy on many toy websites - search 'Djeco Gnomus and ze Cage DJ06820' for local sellers.
very loose, initial sketches (plus a caterpillar - momentary distraction :))))
more resolved sketches as the character starts to take shape
final design - turnaround drawing
Colour artwork sent to the 3d sculpters
cage design - scary face :))
toy has moveable head and arms
Kyle and Ze Throne
(He comes with a throne - which I didn't design)
- search 'Djeco Kyle and Ze Throne DJ06813' for local sellers.
turnaround drawing based on pre manufactured shapes
Final colour artwork with Pantone refs
Alric
- search 'Djeco Altic DJ06703' for local sellers.
Model sheet inc. sword and shield designs
As part of the design process I paint the design on the remade character moulds as an aid to the 3d sculptures 
final toy
Abys - Sea Creature
(Available soon - search Djeco Abys DJ06824)
Initial pencil drawings - new head design, premoulded body shape
colour model turnaround 
I did this more realistic illustration for a card that comes with the figure
digital render by the model makers 
Maximus
Maximus is a 10cm vinyl toy with moving arms and head
This guy was the figure I designed using my own form
search 'Djeco Maximus DJ06727' to buy locally
Full project for this guy here
initial sketch
colour guide and turnaround
Djeco Pirate Tea Set - Dinette de Pirates
Available soon
initial sketches
Once the pencil sketches were approved they were sent for 3d sculpting. These are the technical files with my colour notes
Djeco Pirate cakes - Gâteaux de Pirates
Available soon
Initial pencil designs 
first sketch for the cake box
final designs with treasure chest style packaging - the shark donut is my favourite :))
Pirates Invitation Cards
Pack of 8 pirate shaped invitation cards with stickers. 
The pack contains 8 pirate invitations, a sheet of stickers and 8 envelopes.
(available online: search Djeco invitation cards ref DJ04784)

sketches
artwork
final cards inc. stickers
Captain Bones 60pc Mini Puzzle
16cm x 22cm search: product ref DJ0767
final jigsaw
Captain Bones
Superhero ball
search ref: Djeco DJ00160
that's Hunter in the background :))
sketches
artwork
I'm currently working on a pirate card game, another 4 vinyl toys and a giant pirate jigsaw puzzle (sneaky peak below). 
I have several projects that are currently being manufactured including pirate swords, balloons and a temporary tattoo.
I'll update this project as they come online.
Thanks for checking out this project - all appreciations and comments are truly appreciated:))
You can follow my latest work on 
Twitter and Instagram or at SteveSimpson.com

Thank You :)))
