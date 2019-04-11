bleed
Bleed is printing that goes beyond the edge of where the sheet will be trimmed. Artwork and background often extend into the bleed area.
This series of work is not only showcasing what can be seen, but also posing the question of what cannot be seen, what remains outside of the shot. The images are inviting the viewer to step inside the frame and visualise the environment.
