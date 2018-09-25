Discover
Kati Forner
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Wildling
Branding
,
Packaging
,
Graphic Design
,
3434
413
33
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
9/25/2018
Wildling
Branding
,
Packaging
,
Graphic Design
,
3434
413
33
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
9/25/2018
About
About
Wilding is a new and innovative facial Gua Sha line.
Published:
View
Complete
Profile
Plantae Bar
by:
Kati Forner
Branding
391
2090
Featured On:
9/25/2018
Muse + Metta
by:
Kati Forner
Branding
5430
55650
Featured On:
2/6/2018
H. Smith
by:
Kati Forner
Branding
3462
44622
Featured On:
9/5/2017
We Are The Rhoads 2016 Book
by:
Kati Forner
Art Direction
3959
48228
Featured On:
6/22/2016
Jennifer Young Studio
by:
Kati Forner
Art Direction
2823
33858
Featured On:
10/8/2016
View Complete Profile
→
See More Comments
Basic Description
Wilding is a new and innovative facial Gua Sha line.
Published:
Credits
Kati Forner
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
cosmetics
cosmetic packaging
packaging design
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
