Dom Toretto's Off-Road Charger - Furious 7

Dominic Torreto's 1970 Off-Road Charger R/T

_Personal shoot with the screen-used stunt car from the seventh installment of the Fast and the Furious films- Furious 7



Late 2017, I had the pleasure of spending a few days photographing what is arguably the most memorable hero car from the Fast and the Furious franchise; Dom Toretto's Off-Road Charger. If you recall, this is one of the cars that was airdropped from the C-130 Hercules. This particular stunt car was built for all of the interior closeups of Vin Diesel falling to earth, and driving in the ensuing chase sequence.



The car was designed and built by Dennis McCarthy of Vehicle Effects, the team behind many of the memorable cars from the films.

I photographed the car for a private movie car collector who purchased it later.





As a die-hard fan of this generation of Charger, movie car buff, and admirer of outrageous off-road Mad Max-level Safari-modifications to classic cars, it was a dream to shoot a car this iconic, regardless of how simple the setting was. Just a fun vehicle to have in the portfolio.



Photography/ Post-Production: Webb Bland