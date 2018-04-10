Laud magazine #10 - Alchemy





Tree of life, a fashion collaboration with photographer Jarred Stedman and makeup artist Chereine Waddel for Australian fashion magazine Laud #10! Theme of this issue was Alchemy. The main inspiration for these collages came from the Kabbalah and the Tree of life. The tree represents a series of divine emanations of God's creation itself, the nature of revealed divinity, the human soul, and the spiritual path of ascent by man. In this way, Kabbalists developed the symbol into a full model of reality, using the tree to depict a map of Creation.





The tree consists of 10 points or spiritual principles. Each point is named differently and has its own attributes. For example, some points have a specific colour connected to them, or an animal, substance, flowers etc



