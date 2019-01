LOUSCO - Branding

About

The purpose of the mandate was to review the complete identity of the entrepreneur, to unify under one banner his different services and represent his work techniques as well as his strong personality. We have developed its image around a playful and heterogeneous theme that values ​the importance with which the craftsman deals with each project. Mixing the names of his son (Louis) and his best friend (his dog named Scott), LOUSCO translates his deepest family values ​​by his authenticity and is skill to create refined features with using noble materials. The result: an evolutionary and detailed identity, like the personality of the craftsman. Read Less

