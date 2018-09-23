Zencargo - concept Illustrations

About

London based Startup Zencargo combines latest technology with the best logistics experts delivering a smoother way to manage global supply chain.… Read More

London based Startup Zencargo combines latest technology with the best logistics experts delivering a smoother way to manage global supply chain. It was an opportunity to work with the amazing team of Zencargo to design and develop a global personality for their digital experience that would give it a distinct personality online and set them apart from their competition. Read Less

Published: