Multiple Owners
Julia Galdo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Twins Ivan and Omar
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
766
103
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
9/23/2018
Twins Ivan and Omar
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
766
103
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
9/23/2018
Ivan and Omar. A personal project by JUCO. Set design by Dustin Ruegger. Floral Design by Lindsay Heimer. Styled by Jessica Loria. Groomed by Tania Becker. Shot on Kodak Film.
Adidas Originals
Multiple Owners
by:
Julia Galdo
by:
JUCO Photo
Photography
436
1872
Entertainment Weekly
Multiple Owners
by:
Julia Galdo
by:
JUCO Photo
Art Direction
34
297
Constance Wu for TIME
Multiple Owners
by:
Julia Galdo
by:
JUCO Photo
Art Direction
117
880
Triangl Summer 2018 Campain
Multiple Owners
by:
Julia Galdo
by:
JUCO Photo
Art Direction
687
9353
Featured On:
7/19/2018
Big Sean x Puma Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign
Multiple Owners
by:
Julia Galdo
by:
JUCO Photo
Art Direction
159
1191
Credits
Julia Galdo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
