Muta is a multidisciplinary design studio in Mexico, its name comes from the exploration of traditions and techniques of various indigenous cultu… Read More
Muta is a multidisciplinary design studio in Mexico, its name comes from the exploration of traditions and techniques of various indigenous cultures whose crafts are focused on the transformation of objects as part of a methodical process so that new forms of design can emerge. Read Less
Muta is a multidisciplinary design studio in Mexico, its name comes from the exploration of traditions and techniques of various indigenous cultures whose crafts are focused on the transformation of objects as part of a methodical process so that new forms of design can emerge.